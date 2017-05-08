Nail Art Know How: Bright Spot

Sure, April showers bring May flowers, but at least on the East Coast, we've yet to see proof of the latter. Instead, we're sporting the equivalent of crocuses on our fingers thanks to manicurist Elle Gerstein.

To get the look, start with clear base before painting on two coats of Morgan Taylor's "Days in the Sun" nail polish ($9; ulta.com). Wait a few moments for the layers to dry completely.

Next, grab a dotting tool and dip it in any one of four shades: NARS' "Thasos" ($20; narscosmetics.com), Zoya's "Charisma" ($10; zoya.com), Smith & Cult's "City of Compton" ($18; bluemercury.com), or Pear Nova's "Blue Magic" ($10; pearnova.com). Gerstein started with Smith & Cult's bubble-gum pink shade, but the choice is yours—the key is simply to randomly place three to four dots on the left side of the nail while varying the size of each.

Wipe off your dotting tool, and repeat the process using the other three shades. Finish with a clear top coat, and you've suddenly got a spring in your step—err, nails.