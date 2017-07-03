Nail Art Know How: Bottom Line

Welcome to #ManiMonday, a video series in which we show you how to create original nail art designs from a new pro every month.

Dianna Mazzone
Jul 03, 2017 @ 10:00 am

The bottom line when it comes to this simple nail art? It looks great in any color combo. (Considering the holiday, manicurist Casey Herman—who also designed the look—opted for a fresh take on traditional red and blue.)

First, start with clear base. Then, dip a striper brush in China Glaze nail polish in "Too Busy Being Awesome" ($7; sallybeauty.com) and create a diagonal line from the bottom right to mid-left side of the nail.

Following the direction of the diagonal line you just created, use China Glaze nail polish in "Applejack Of My Eye" ($7; sallybeauty.com) to paint the upper third of the nail.

Finish with clear top coat, and you've got yourself a Fourth of July mani that won't look stale come July 5th.

