Nail Art Know How: Bottom Line

The bottom line when it comes to this simple nail art? It looks great in any color combo. (Considering the holiday, manicurist Casey Herman—who also designed the look—opted for a fresh take on traditional red and blue.)

First, start with clear base. Then, dip a striper brush in China Glaze nail polish in "Too Busy Being Awesome" ($7; sallybeauty.com) and create a diagonal line from the bottom right to mid-left side of the nail.

Following the direction of the diagonal line you just created, use China Glaze nail polish in "Applejack Of My Eye" ($7; sallybeauty.com) to paint the upper third of the nail.

Finish with clear top coat, and you've got yourself a Fourth of July mani that won't look stale come July 5th.