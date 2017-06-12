Nail Art Know How: Block Party

This summer's hottest (color) block party is being hosted by your fingertips—courtesy of manicurist Gina Edwards.

To get the look, start with clear base. Then, paint on two coats of Essie nail polish in "Sand Tropez" ($9; essie.com).

Next, use Kiss Nail Artist Paint in White ($7/three shades; target.com) to create a French tip-like stripe across the top of the nail. Use Tom Ford nail polish in "Carnal Red" ($36; tomford.com) to add a stripe in the middle of the swipe you just created.

Then, use Kiss Nail Artist Paint in Black ($7/three shades; target.com) to outline the lower arch of the tip, and the sides of the red stripe.

Finish up with clear top coat, and let the block party commence.