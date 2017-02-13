Nail Art Know How: All Heart

Sure, V-Day is your free pass to wear hearts, sparkles, and even baby Cupids on your fingertips. And we applaud it! But when manicurist Geraldine Holford created this super-subtle Valentine's Day mani, she also had February 15th in mind.

To get the look, start with clear base. Then, paint on two coats of Essie's bright-pink "Delhi Dance" nail polish ($9; essie.com).

Once that layer has dried completely, grab a dotting tool dipped in OPI's "Big Apple Red" nail polish ($10; ulta.com) to create small cross-sections of hearts, making sure to vary the placement as you go.

Finish up with a swipe of clear top coat if desired. Happy Valentine's Day, mani lovers!