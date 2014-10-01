Must Watch: Maggie Q Has a Sweet, Dream-Come-True Moment on Letterman

Well, now this was truly sweet. Maggie Q stopped by the Late Show on Tuesday night to promote her new CBS thriller Stalker, but this was no run-of-the-mill TV appearance for the actress. While chatting with host David Letterman, Maggie—who looked lovely as ever in a chic black jumpsuit—explained that when she was a broke, struggling student living in Hong Kong she was taken in by a generous modeling agent who took care of her. "I wouldn't be here without her," the actress said, holding her hand to her heart.

Turns out, the woman who changed Maggie Q's life forever, was an avid Letterman fan. "She used to stay up late and watch your show," the former Nikita star told the host. She also assured the then-18-year-old Maggie that someday she'd be on the Late Show. And in a true full circle moment, the actress had her mentor in the audience for her first Letterman visit.

Letterman then made her "dream come true" when he stepped out into the audience to greet one of his number one fans, a gesture that clearly meant quite a lot to both women. Watch the lovely moment in the above video.

