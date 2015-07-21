MTV Knows We Can't Resist Watching Miley Cyrus Host The VMAs

Miley Cyrus is hosting the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, and we think her headline-grabbing antics are probably why she got the gig.

Show Transcript

So Miley Cyrus is officially hosting this year's MTV Video Music Awards. The pop star made the announcement by posting this dual image to all of her social media platforms. In the first pic, she's wearing a sign that says MTV won't let me perform. So I'm hosting at this year's VMAs her sign says in the second photo. So exactly how good of a host will Cyrus be? One thing we're sure of is she will be seeking plenty of media attention. After all she was the one that gave that Twerk filled performance with Robin Thicke at the 2013 awards. Hopefully this is the best VMA performance of all time, that's the standard I'm setting. Whether you thought the performance was the best of all time is sort of irrelevant. Especially after how the media responded to it. But Cyrus embraced all the attention. The good and the bad by tweeting My VMA performance had 306,000 tweets per minute. That's more than the blackout or Superbowl! After that came her Wrecking Ball music video and her banger's tour which prompted a writer for the Hollywood reporter to announce Hannah Montana is officially dead. Even when Cyrus won video of the year at the 2014 VMAs she made headlines by sending up homeless man named Jessie up to accept her award. The stunt got even attention when Jessie was sentenced. To six months in jail soon after. Us Weekly reports he violated his probation after breaking into an apartment in 2010. But we're thinking Cyrus's antics are probably why MTV asked her to host in the first place. After all, one of MTV's reporters did write, Miley has practically adopted WTF as her middle name, so we can just sit back and enjoy the predictably crazy antics she has in store this year.

So Miley Cyrus is officially hosting this year's MTV Video Music Awards. The pop star made the announcement by posting this dual image to all of her social media platforms. In the first pic, she's wearing a sign that says MTV won't let me perform. So I'm hosting at this year's VMAs her sign says in the second photo. So exactly how good of a host will Cyrus be? One thing we're sure of is she will be seeking plenty of media attention. After all she was the one that gave that Twerk filled performance with Robin Thicke at the 2013 awards. Hopefully this is the best VMA performance of all time, that's the standard I'm setting. Whether you thought the performance was the best of all time is sort of irrelevant. Especially after how the media responded to it. But Cyrus embraced all the attention. The good and the bad by tweeting My VMA performance had 306,000 tweets per minute. That's more than the blackout or Superbowl! After that came her Wrecking Ball music video and her banger's tour which prompted a writer for the Hollywood reporter to announce Hannah Montana is officially dead. Even when Cyrus won video of the year at the 2014 VMAs she made headlines by sending up homeless man named Jessie up to accept her award. The stunt got even attention when Jessie was sentenced. To six months in jail soon after. Us Weekly reports he violated his probation after breaking into an apartment in 2010. But we're thinking Cyrus's antics are probably why MTV asked her to host in the first place. After all, one of MTV's reporters did write, Miley has practically adopted WTF as her middle name, so we can just sit back and enjoy the predictably crazy antics she has in store this year.