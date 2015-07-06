This Moving Viral Makeup Video Shows Exactly Why You Shouldn't Read the Negative Comments

Another day, another viral, no-makeup video that leaves us misty-eyed at our desks. Over the course of three months, beauty blogger and YouTube makeup guru Em, aka MyPaleSkin, posted makeup-free selfies to her social media accounts, then documented the comments in a short video posted to her channel. "I wanted to create a film that showed how social media can set unrealistic expectations on both women and men," she writes. "One challenge many face today is that, as a society, we're so used to seeing false images of perfection, and comparing ourselves to unrealistic beauty standards, it can be hard to remember the most important thing—you ARE beautiful." Amen, sister! Though the video is tough to watch, the message is loud and clear: People are going to sound off with their false opinions no matter what you do, and wearing makeup should be a personal choice—not one dictated by someone hiding behind a screen name and 140-character count. Here's your chance to queue up the Christina Aguilera, and to remind yourself not to let their words bring you down.

