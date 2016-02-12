Move Over Zoolander: Watch Jacob Tremblay Do His Best Blue Steel Face

Meredith Lepore
Feb 12, 2016 @ 9:45 am

Zoolander has nothing on Jacob Tremblay. The Room star was being his usually ridiculously charming self when he was on Conan on Thursday. In between discussing his favorite Star Wars characters, the 9-year-old showed Conan O'Brien some of the faces he likes to rock on the red carpet.

Aptly titled "Blue Steel," "Canadian Bacon," and "Maple Syrup," they all looked a little similar (especially the last two), but as Tremblay pointed out "it's different." Plus "Canadian Bacon" and "Maple Syrup" are still in development.

When O'Brien asked if he liked dressing up for all these fancy events, Tremblay saidwithout skipping a beatthat he did like wearing a suit. "It makes me feel like the secret agent James Bond," he said. That may be the secret for getting your kid into a suit next time!

Tremblay posted his awesome faces to Instagram. Which one do you like best? It's a tough call!

Which one do you like best? #bluesteel #canadianbacon #maplesyrup Watch #CONAN to find out! #roomthemovie @teamcoco

A video posted by Jacob Tremblay (@jacobtremblay) on

Watch Tremblay show off his best faces in the video above.

