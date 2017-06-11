These Are The Five Most Expensive Wedding Venues in the Country

Whether you're getting married in a church, a courthouse, or outside at a gorgeous natural locale, the location of your wedding will always mean something to you. For some people, simpler is better. For others, an over the top venue with all the fixings for a lavish ceremony and reception is the only option. Fortunately, from luxe resorts to historical buildings, there are plenty of stunning options around the U.S. for those with the right budget.

Looking to rent out a famous landmark a la Carrie Bradshaw? The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston is one of the largest museums in the country and has plenty of space for a reception. You'll have to put down a $30,000 donation on top of the already skyhigh cost to book it, and with the average wedding cost sitting around $26,000, you're definitely reaching for the stars here.

And that's not even the priciest pick. Watch the full video above for more on the five most expensive wedding venues in the country and if anything strikes your fancy, might we suggest starting to save now?