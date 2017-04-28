Should You Pay Your Mortgage or Buy These Spring Shoes?

Warning: These shoes may be hazardous to your personal credit rating. But they'll definitely have you dancing in the sunny streets.

We love a good splurge, and we're often forced to choose between two things when we're about to drop a chunk of change. Maybe spending your mortgage money on a pair of shoes wouldn't go over so well with your financial advisor, but we're confident that the five super-luxe shoes, including a gorgeous pair of Givenchy booties and crystal Jimmy Choo sandals, will put a pep in your step no matter the price tag. Check them out in the video at top.