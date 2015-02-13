Mom-to-Be Keira Knightley Explains What It's Like for Her at the Oscars

Keira Knightley will have a night to remember at this year's Oscar ceremony, as she'll be attending not only as a nominee (she's up for Best Supporting Actress for her work in The Imitation Game), but as a first-time mom-to-be. As Knightley put it during her visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night, "You normally do go to an awards show and have a drink or two ... this has been a very sober awards season for me."

RELATED: Keira Knightley Looks Completely Gorgeous in Chanel's Rouge Coco Lipstick Campaign

Of course, this isn't Knightley's first trip to the Oscars (she was a nominee in 2006 at the young age of 20 for Best Actress for her performance in Pride & Prejudice). The actress said that while she has vague memories of her first experience as a nominee, one thing definitely stood out: she sat next to the legendary Jack Nicholson at the ceremony. "He gave me running commentary the whole way through," she said. Even better, at one point Nicholson waved to Knightley from backstage. We'll drink to that on your behalf, Keira.

Watch Keira Knightley chat Oscars and pregnancy by clicking on the video above.

PHOTOS: See Keira Knightley's Changing Looks