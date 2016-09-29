Younger's Molly Bernard on Her Character's New Adventures: "This Season Is Pretty Nuts"

On Younger, Molly Bernard stars as lovably over-the-top fashion publicist Lauren Heller. When she’s not busy hanging out with her BFF Kelsey Peters (played by Hilary Duff), Lauren is busy hitting up the hottest parties and doing whatever it takes to promote herself on social media. In season three of the TV Land series—which just premiered last night—we’ll be seeing more of Lauren’s wild antics, but according to Bernard, things are about to seriously heat up for her character.

“Without giving any spoilers, this season is pretty nuts for Lauren,” Bernard told InStyle when she stopped by our New York City offices earlier this week. “There’s some relationship drama, and she finds herself in a very surprising spot.”

While Lauren may throw Younger fans for a loop this season, it’s not like she’s ever been predictable in the past. From her “fierce” personal style to her outgoing personality, there’s never a dull moment when Lauren is around—and Bernard loves her all the more for it. In fact, the actress taps into her character every now and then IRL. “There’s this fearless, kind of wild energy that I harness,” Bernard said of channeling Lauren. “And that has emboldened me a lot in my personal life.”

RELATED: Younger Star Miriam Shor Reveals That You'll See the Inside of Diana's Closet This Season

Press play on the video above to find out what the star had to say about season three’s upcoming twists, whether or not she's a fan of Duff's first hit show Lizzie McGuire, and how working with legendary costume designer Patricia Field made her more comfortable in her own skin.