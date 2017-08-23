M&M's New Flavor Would Make Cookie Monster Go Beserk

We, like you, are in denial that summertime is ending. But the latest from M&M's makes it pretty hard to ignore: Guys, it's time to start thinking about Halloween costumes.

The candy brand launched a new flavor, and its packaging is filled with imagery that looks lifted from a vintage horror story. In other words: you're going to want oodles of these for your little trick-or-treaters.

Dubbed "Cookies and Screeem," the cookies-and-cream flavored treats are already available at Target. And according to the devoted candy junkies at Junk Banter, the candy wraps white chocolate in a dark-chocolate shell. It sounds delicious—and we can't get over how cute the terrified M&M on the packaging is.

Also, the black-and-white splattered treats are terribly on trend.

Goth. So hot right now.