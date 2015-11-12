Missy Elliott's New Music Video "WTF (Where They From)" Was Totally Worth the Wait

It's been a long time coming, but Missy Elliott has finally dropped some amazing new music. And there's even more reason to be excited: she also released a music video for the sure-to-be hit titled "WTF (Where They From)." Featuring none other than Pharrell Williams, the tune comes three years after the release of Elliott's latest single and seven years after the release of her last music video—and it was definitely worth the wait.

The musician celebrated the occasion by joining Instagram yesterday to tease the video's release, and then posted a second 'gram announcing it was live.

I can't wait for the whole world to see my new video tomorrow. 9am we bout to take off to another planet🚀👽 u ready? LETSGO!🔥 #WTFMissy #FirstLook A photo posted by Missy Elliott (@missymisdemeanorelliott) on Nov 11, 2015 at 2:00pm PST

We're live here u go!!!! http://smarturl.it/WTFvideo A photo posted by Missy Elliott (@missymisdemeanorelliott) on Nov 12, 2015 at 6:19am PST

Elliott hasn't revealed a title or release date for her next album, but we can only hope more music from the star will arrive soon. Watch the futuristic "WTF (Where They From)" by clicking on the video above.