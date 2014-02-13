Miss Piggy's Style Secrets

The porcine icon talks fashion, footwear and Lady Gaga's faux frogs.

Show Transcript

My style? It is unique, but it only works for muah plus it's copyrighted so don't even bother. Oh that's easy opening ceremony. And Pramrmar Gurum and then there's Suno and Brian Atwood and Jason Wu and Phillip Crangi and if there are any other designers out there, hey, make me glamorous clothes and you too could could be on moi's list. [LAUGH] How many pairs of shoes do I own? Are you talking domestically or internationally? I have got warehouses in several countries. [MUSIC] Well, I just adore George Clooney and Brad Pitt, and and those guys from Twilight, but no one compares to Kermie. Though several come surprisingly close. Yum, yum yum. yeah, yeah, yeah, I saw Lady Gaga with that That coat, with those fr, foam frogs. Only moi has the real Kermie draped around her neck. [LAUGH] The one fashion item I cant live without? Oh boy this is a toughy. Jewelry. Because it don't mean a thing if you ain't got that bling. [MUSIC] Doo-wop, doo-wop, doo-wop, doo-wah! [MUSIC]

My style? It is unique, but it only works for muah plus it's copyrighted so don't even bother. Oh that's easy opening ceremony. And Pramrmar Gurum and then there's Suno and Brian Atwood and Jason Wu and Phillip Crangi and if there are any other designers out there, hey, make me glamorous clothes and you too could could be on moi's list. [LAUGH] How many pairs of shoes do I own? Are you talking domestically or internationally? I have got warehouses in several countries. [MUSIC] Well, I just adore George Clooney and Brad Pitt, and and those guys from Twilight, but no one compares to Kermie. Though several come surprisingly close. Yum, yum yum. yeah, yeah, yeah, I saw Lady Gaga with that That coat, with those fr, foam frogs. Only moi has the real Kermie draped around her neck. [LAUGH] The one fashion item I cant live without? Oh boy this is a toughy. Jewelry. Because it don't mean a thing if you ain't got that bling. [MUSIC] Doo-wop, doo-wop, doo-wop, doo-wah! [MUSIC]