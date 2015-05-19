Watch Now: Mindy Kaling Reveals Her Secret to Taking the Perfect Selfie

It's no secret that Mindy Kaling is an Instagram aficionado, sharing stylish snap after stylish snap on her account. And now, InStyle's June cover star is giving us the inside scoop on how she decides which of her ensembles warrant an #OOTD post.

"I like to Instagram a piece of clothing if it's a little bit surprising," Kaling says in the video above. One item that made the cut? A bright Mara Hoffman cutout bathing suit, which also happened to be her first time posting a photo while rocking swimwear.

It got real Terry Richardson up in here. The front of my @marahoffman suit which is for open-minded pool parties and honeymoons only A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Mar 18, 2015 at 12:06pm PDT

#nofilter needed for my new @marahoffman one piece which literally looks good on EVERYONE. Trying to channel @miamatangi on vacation. A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Mar 18, 2015 at 12:02pm PDT

She also reveals her secret to taking the perfect selfie, though she admits, "I don't take all that many." But when she takes one, she does it right—looking totally beautiful in the process.

RELATED: Share a Photo of the June InStyle for the Chance to Win Autographed Goodies from Mindy Kaling

Watch the video above to find out her selfie secret, and check out more of her gorgeous 'grams below.

Glittering at Cannes in @ldezen earrings and rings #insideout A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on May 18, 2015 at 7:54am PDT

So excited to work with makeup artist @patidubroff for a super secret @instylemagazine thing #nofilter A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Apr 3, 2015 at 3:33pm PDT

RELATED: Hulu Officially Picks Up The Mindy Project for 26 Episodes

In the coolest @vitafede cuff for afternoon press. Thank you @margosiegelpr!! A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Mar 19, 2015 at 2:30pm PDT

Ignore, for a moment, my lack of makeup and that I fell asleep in the clothes I wore out last night. Focus instead on the delightfulness of the BFF lapel pin from @valleycruisepress that I stole from my sweet @marissaaross 👯❤️ A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Mar 13, 2015 at 10:15am PDT

Best Valentines card. Thanks @kdeenihan A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Feb 14, 2015 at 3:13pm PST

To read Mindy Kaling's full interview and fashion feature, pick up the June issue of InStyle, available now on newsstands and for digital download.

RELATED: Read a Sneak Peek of Our Interview with Mindy Kaling