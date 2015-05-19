Watch Now: Mindy Kaling Reveals Her Secret to Taking the Perfect Selfie

It's no secret that Mindy Kaling is an Instagram aficionado, sharing stylish snap after stylish snap on her account. And now, InStyle's June cover star is giving us the inside scoop on how she decides which of her ensembles warrant an #OOTD post.
"I like to Instagram a piece of clothing if it's a little bit surprising," Kaling says in the video above. One item that made the cut? A bright Mara Hoffman cutout bathing suit, which also happened to be her first time posting a photo while rocking swimwear.
She also reveals her secret to taking the perfect selfie, though she admits, "I don't take all that many." But when she takes one, she does it right—looking totally beautiful in the process.
Watch the video above to find out her selfie secret, and check out more of her gorgeous 'grams below.
To read Mindy Kaling's full interview and fashion feature, pick up the June issue of InStyle, available now on newsstands and for digital download.
