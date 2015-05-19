Watch Now: Mindy Kaling Reveals Her Secret to Taking the Perfect Selfie

Kelsey Glein
May 19, 2015 @ 9:15 am

It's no secret that Mindy Kaling is an Instagram aficionado, sharing stylish snap after stylish snap on her account. And now, InStyle's June cover star is giving us the inside scoop on how she decides which of her ensembles warrant an #OOTD post.

"I like to Instagram a piece of clothing if it's a little bit surprising," Kaling says in the video above. One item that made the cut? A bright Mara Hoffman cutout bathing suit, which also happened to be her first time posting a photo while rocking swimwear.

She also reveals her secret to taking the perfect selfie, though she admits, "I don't take all that many." But when she takes one, she does it right—looking totally beautiful in the process.

Watch the video above to find out her selfie secret, and check out more of her gorgeous 'grams below.

Glittering at Cannes in @ldezen earrings and rings #insideout

So excited to work with makeup artist @patidubroff for a super secret @instylemagazine thing #nofilter

In the coolest @vitafede cuff for afternoon press. Thank you @margosiegelpr!!

Best Valentines card. Thanks @kdeenihan

To read Mindy Kaling's full interview and fashion feature, pick up the June issue of InStyle, available now on newsstands and for digital download

[MUSIC] [INAUDIBLE] Instagram a piece of clothing if it's a little bit surprising, there's something about it that I've not yet worn before, or people have not seen me in, and so I've never posted a photo of myself in a bathing suit before, and I just thought It was so flattering and the colors were so outrageous. I don't take all that many selfies. There's lots of photos of me on my Insta, but not a ton of selfies. I have very long arms so I lucky. But, I have long orangutan arms which helps take selfies. That's my tip. [MUSIC]

