Mindy Kaling Likes to Have a Little Fun with Star Wars Fans: "What's Han Solo?"

Though Mindy Kaling is actually a big admirer of Star Wars, she takes major pleasure in messing with fellow fans. She told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Thursday that she likes to tell them she hasn't seen any of the films, or know what it is—just so they get annoyed. "I'm like 'What's Star Wars? What's Han Solo? I'm so busy getting my nails done. I'm an actress,'" she said doing an impression of herself. "You can make fun because it's so pervasive, it's so popular," she said.

When it comes to being both a Star Wars and a Mindy Kaling fan, she explained that it is a pretty small group. "On the Venn diagram of people who are interested in Star Wars and people interested in my deal is a very slim overlap, and I believe it is Carrie Fisher," she said. "Because you're a writer and performer, and genius as well," said Fallon.

RELATED: Mindy's Style Got Serious on This Week's The Mindy Project

But Kaling is actually such a big fan of the franchise that she will be moderating a panel with the cast of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. But she agreed to it because she thought she would get to see the film early. No such luck. The director of the film, J.J. Abrams, said no. "I think he [Abrams] was worried I would upload it to the internet for money, which I would do, so they wouldn't let me see it. But I'm doing this panel so what am I supposed to talk to these guys about because I haven't seen the film?" she asked. "Am I supposed to talk to Harrison Ford about Indiana Jones? Like 'I loved you in Regarding Henry?'" she asked.

PHOTOS: Mindy Kaling's Red Carpet Style

Fallon said he actually had seen the film, but then came clean a few minutes later and admitted he hadn't, which was good as Kaling was about to email J.J. Abrams to complain. Watch more of Kaling talking about Star Wars in the video above.