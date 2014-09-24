Mindy Kaling Brings Humor (of Course) to Her InStyle Photo Shoot

If there is one definite thing Mindy Kaling has in common with her on-screen persona Mindy Lahiri from the Fox sitcom The Mindy Project, it's their shared sartorial taste in standout pieces that boast tailored silhouettes, loud prints, and cheery hues. So when it came time to conceptualize a fashion editorial spread celebrating all things Mindy Kaling, it felt very apropos to translate her colorful aesthetic to the pages of InStyle’s October issue.

Styled by Kate Sebbah, the 35-year-old comedienne was delightfully outfitted in lush fall-ready shades (think: colorblocks of fiery red and amethyst) and playful geometric prints. Not readily seen in photos though: her famous facetious wit and comedic timing that she brought to the shoot. Luckily, we got it all on film. "My favorite piece was the Fausto Puglisi black, white red jacket (pictured, below) that was oversized with big pockets," Kaling says in the video. "You could disappear in it ... or you could shoplift with it because you can hide a lot underneath."

Watch the two-minute behind-the-scenes clip above to find out her most recent splurge, her new and improved beauty regimen, the pair of shoes she wears the most often, and more. To get up close and personal with Mindy Kaling's fashion feature, flip to page 390 of the October issue, now available on newsstands and for digital download.