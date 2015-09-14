Mindy Kaling and Tina Fey Are Fighting—in a Gift War

When Hulu swooped in and rescued Mindy Kaling's The Mindy Project from cancelation this past May, the streaming service ordered 26 episodes right off the bat. Fans were thrilled, but the move unwittingly sparked a fierce gift war between Kaling's show and the crew of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

“Tina Fey very graciously sent over to my writing staff a couple of massage therapists,” Kaling said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Friday. “She said, ‘That’s a lot of work, so I’m going to send over some massage therapists to relieve some of your stress.’”

The actress (and 2015 InStyle Social Media Awards nominee—vote for her here) added that her staff loved it, jokingly referring to them as a bunch of perverts. “But then you sort of think, ‘Oh, we have to give a gift back to them,'" she said. "We obviously can’t send them the same thing and I wanted to look cool so we looked up things and we decided to send them a puppy party. You basically pay some people to bring some puppies to a place and you get to play with them.”

So far, so good, but when the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt staff posted photos of the puppy party online, Kaling was horrified. “Definitely not puppies,” she said. “They were just tiny old dogs! It was so embarrassing.”

Fey’s staff upped the ante. “[They sent] over the SoCal Vocals, which is an a cappella group, and they had memorized our opening theme song and performed it for us in our writers room. … It’s so classy and cool so I was just like, I think I just have to send them money now. I don’t know how to get out of this.”

Kimmel provided some valuable insight. “I would keep sending crappy gifts and let them keep sending me good ones,” he said. “I don’t see how you’re losing this war.” Click the video above to see Kaling tell the full story!

