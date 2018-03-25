Millie Bobby Brown Pays Tribute to Gun Violence Victims in Custom Calvin Klein

While she wasn't able to join the students, teachers, politicians, and fellow celebrities marching in Washington, D.C. and across the globe on Saturday in protest of gun violence, the March for Our Lives demonstrations were not far from Millie Bobby Brown's mind.

At the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, the Stranger Things star took the opportunity on the red carpet to spread her perspective with her unconventional fashion choice. She placed a custom spin on her Calvin Klein Canadian tuxedo (the same ensemble Kim Kardashian West wore in the brand's most recent ad campaign), embroidering the names of the 17 victims of the Parkland, Fla. shooting on the back of her shirt.

In big, bold letters above the list of names, read the phrase, "March for Our Lives." Meanwhile, on the front of her denim shirt, the star emblazoned the words "Never Again," a slogan largely associated with yesterday's marches.

The young actress took her support for the cause one step further when she took to the stage to accept the award for Favorite TV actress. She began her poignant speech by stating, "Thank you so much for this award, and to Nickelodeon for bringing us all together. As we saw a moment ago, the March for Our Lives demonstrations that took place all over the world today have inspired me and impacted us all in one way or another."

She continued: "But more than anything, I get to be up here, and I'm privileged to have a voice that can be heard, one that I can use to hopefully make a positive difference and help influence change. OK, so there's an amazing support, love and kindness in this room right now, and I want to encourage everyone to embrace it and to pass it on."

The 14-year-old concluded her impassioned message on a positive note. "For the angels among us, your spirit lives on. This is for you," she said, before returning to her seat.

We applaud Millie for making her voice be heard at such a young age.