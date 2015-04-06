Milkshake Monday: Chatting with Dead Rising: Watchtower's Jesse Metcalfe

Apart from my family, there are only two things I'm passionate about: milkshakes and soap operas. When done well, both are slightly frothy, deeply satisfying, and a little bit guilt-inducing in the best way possible. So when the chance arose to chat to Jesse Metcalfe, the handsome actor perhaps best known as John Rowland on Desperate Housewives, about his newest project, a horror flick called Dead Rising: Watchtower (available for free on Crackle), I invited him to one of my favorite spots, The Empire Diner, for early morning black-and-whites. Metcalfe has been busy since his Wisteria Lane days. He starred in John Tucker Must Die, the Dallas reboot and guest-starred on 2 Broke Girls. But he hasn't let work get in the way of his love for milkshakes, either.
