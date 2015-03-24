Mila Kunis Welcomes James Corden to Late Late Show, Drops Possible Marriage Bombshell

If Mila Kunis and Tom Hanks were the first people to arrive at your party, it's pretty safe to say it's a good sign of things to come. The Late Late Show with James Corden debuted on CBS on Monday night and the new host welcomed both stars as his first guests. Even more impressive, he got Kunis to "maybe" admit that she and Ashton Kutcher have gotten married. Maybe.

While chatting with Corden and Hanks about parenthood, Kunis—who revealed that she and Kutcher make it a point to go out and have a date night at least once a week—hinted that she and Kutcher are newlyweds in addition to new parents. When asked if they're already married, the Jupiter Ascending star replied with a smile, "I don't know. Maybe." The actress neither confirmed nor denied their status, but Corden did find a ring on her hand during the interview.

Whether or not Kunis and Kutcher are definitely-maybe married, one thing is certain: They eventually want to welcome another child. The pair even got the approval of none other than Tom Hanks, a father of four himself, who enthusiastically voted that they have a second child.

