Mila Kunis Explains Why She Isn’t Wearing Any Jewelry—or Makeup!— In Her New Ads for Gemfields

Marion Fasel
Feb 05, 2014 @ 2:59 pm

It was all about over the top glamour and gigantic gemstones in the gorgeous Gemfields ads featuring Mila Kunis last year. For the new campaign the company that prides itself on responsibly sourced emeralds, rubies, and amethysts from its mines in Zambia has taken a 180-degree turn. Master lensman Peter Lindbergh and stylist Lori Goldstein created images of the gorgeous actress bare faced and jewel-less reflecting the natural beauty of the Gemfields stones. Click to find out more about the campaign and to watch Kunis' exclusive behind-the-scenes video!

Was Kunis afraid to go au naturel? Not a bit. “I thought it was great!” she tells InStyle.com. “The flaws and imperfections are what make people interesting and beautiful which is like the character of an emerald. They usually have some sort of mark of natural growth on the inside.”

As brand ambassador, Kunis knows from where she speaks. She has visited the mines and learned some gemology along the way. “Each stone is about 500 million years old and there are a range of colors,” explains Kunis. “The emeralds have a very specific fingerprint in them that you can pinpoint to the exact mine where it came from which is something that makes them so special and different.”

Of course, the actress doesn't only geek out on the science; she also wears jewels set with Gemfields’ stones on the red carpet. I love anything that kind of sparkles or has a little bit of a kick to it,” says Kunis. The kick usually translates into some stunning earrings like the amethyst pendant drops she wore to the Oz the Great and Powerful premiere or the gorgeous emerald studs she sported at the Golden Globes.

Want to see how Mila Kunis' style has evolved over the years? Look through her transformation gallery

MORE:• Mila's Best Looks Ever!Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's First Kiss• Mila Kunis’ ‘Red Slipper’ Style 

Show Transcript

This photo shoot was shot by Peter Lindbergh and it was incredibly natural I think its one of the most natural that I've ever had a photo shoot and it was just all about being one with nature and kind of being free and open and. Helping the environment and present. I was pretty nice. Actually very, very pleasant little, simple photoshoot. I think knowing where each stone comes from and the history behind each stone and the fact that you learn that an emerald has a fingerprint to it. Where you can track it down to it's origin, to the mine where it comes from. But I think that it let me appreciate jewelery so much more. Because you learn how much work goes into finding that stone. Once people learn that any colored gem, colored stone has to. So much history behind it and such a lineage. And how truly special they are. Who doesn't want to feel special? [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!