Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell Are Bad Moms in Their Hilarious New Movie Trailer

Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn play parents behaving badly in their new movie, Bad Moms. The first trailer of the movie, brought to us by the people behind The Hangover, has just landed and it's a hilarious, debaucherous look at what happens when Kunis's character reaches breaking point with being the "perfect" working mom.

Real-life mom-of-one Kunis plays a parent to two kids and a dog, who wages war on the PTA moms, played by Jada Pinkett Smith and Christina Applegate. Inspiring her two allies (Bell's and Hahn's characters) to join her, the trio embarks on "the mother of all play dates."

PHOTOS: See Mila Kunis's Stunning Transformation from Teen Queen to Glowing Mom

They certainly give Bradley Cooper and co. a run for their money as they hit the bars, trash a supermarket, and generally prove that breaking the rules is so much better than keeping up with the Joneses.​

Watch the trailer above, see the red band trailer here, and catch Bad Moms when it hits theaters on July 29.