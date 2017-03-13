Michelle Obama Wrote a College Recommendation Letter for This Talented Teen

Your English teacher’s glowing college recommendation letter is nothing compared to the one Yara Shahidi sent out with her applications. The Black-ish star sent out her college applications with a letter of recommendation from none other than the former First Lady, Michelle Obama.

Shahidi casually dropped the news in an interview with W, saying that Obama also gave her a “go get ‘em tiger” back-rub before her AP exams. “She is very amazing and such a supporter, which is something very surreal to say,” she said.

The two met when they appeared together on a panel about girls’ education for International Day of the Girl, and seem to be kindred spirits. The actress and activist, like Michelle’s daughter Malia Obama, plans to take a gap year before going to college to double-major in African American studies and sociology.

Her applications have been sent, so now we’ll just have to wait and see the effect that an endorsement from the former FLOTUS can have on your college apps.

Something tells us she’ll get in to her dream school.