See Each and Every One of Michelle Obama's Best Outfits in Under 2 Minutes

When it comes to regal white house style, First Lady Michelle Obama leads the pack. InStyle's gorgeous and influential October cover star makes headlines the minute she steps out the door—and it’s clear to see why. Obama is no one-trick pony; she wears pieces of all different styles and colors from all kinds of different designers, whom she sometimes even catapults into fashion fame (here’s looking at you, Jason Wu).

FLOTUS’s flair for designer fare knows no bounds, she’s stunned in looks from Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen, Narciso Rodriguez, Marchesa, Kenzo, Roksanda, Peter Soronen, Preen, Naeem Khan, Jason Wu, Tadashi Shoji, J. Mendel, Proenza Schouler, Doo-Ri Chung, Brandon Maxwell—and that’s just the short list!

Side note: Has anyone ever looked this glamorous in orange?

Take a look at the video above to see our curation of the first lady’s very best fashion moments.

For more from Michelle Obama, pick up the October issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Friday, Sept. 16.