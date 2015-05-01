Michelle Obama and David Letterman Talk Parenting Challenges

First Lady Michelle Obama stopped by Late Show with David Letterman, where she revealed that one of the president’s daughters has got a serious case of the teens.

“We have one we call our Grumpy Cat, or Salty Biscuit,” the First Lady said. “You just never know what you’re going to get from that one.”

“Does ‘Salty Biscuit’ have a driver’s license?” Letterman nudged, trying to get her to confess that it's oldest daughter Malia, who recently got hers. But Obama wouldn’t bite. “I’m not saying; they could be watching, but they know who they are.”

Obama also discussed Sasha and Malia's upcoming summer vacation, which includes sports camps and internships for both, causing Letterman to marvel at how conventional their lives sound.

“It’s virtually impossible to raise normal kids anyway,” he said. “But when you’re raising them in the White House that [gives] it a billion times more pressure, I would think.”

“We treat them normally,” Obama explained. “We don’t let our circumstance become an excuse for them.” Watch the full interview and find out how Barack is dealing with the girls attending parties with boys by clicking the video above.

