Melissa McCarthy Wearing a Mouthguard on The Late Late Show Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Melissa McCarthy is here to make your day better. The always-hilarious actress stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden last night to promote her upcoming movie The Boss, and instead of your run-of-the-mill interview, McCarthy and Corden decided to chat while wearing mouthguards.

Quickly deciding that nothing serious could ever be discussed with the contraptions in their mouths, the pair decide to see what you can do while wearing the dentist-approved devices. In between laughing hysterically, Corden, McCarthy, and comedian Kristen Schaal try drinking water—as you might expect, it's a no-no. Thankfully they're wearing bibs, as the water they attempt to drink flows right out of their mouths.

RELATED: Watch Melissa McCarthy Sing Pocahontas and DMX for Lip Sync Battle

Next up is bubbles. McCarthy is somewhat successful, but it's Corden who really is the winner here, using the air from his nose to blow a stream of soapy bubbles. Needless to say, mouthguards may not be the most practical way to interview someone, but they just may be the funniest.