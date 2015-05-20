Melissa McCarthy Opens Up About Confronting One of Her Critics

As an actress, Melissa McCarthy is no stranger to criticism, but there's one kind of commentary she won't stand for: sexism. The actress appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today, where she recalled to host Ellen DeGeneres an instance where she confronted a critic who had trash-talked her appearance in the film Tammy.

"It was a lot of things on how dare women not look beautiful, perfect, and attractive in a movie," McCarthy said of his original critique. When he later introduced himself to her at the Toronto International Film Festival, she took the opportunity to teach him a valuable (and much needed) lesson.

"Just know every time you write stuff, every young girl in this country reads that and they just get a little bit chipped away and we—I just think we tear down women in this country for all these superficial reasons and women are so great and strong," she said. "I think it’s a bad habit that we’ve gotten into. It’s not that people are malicious I just think it’s so easy to take a swipe and I’m like, just go the other way. Build it up," to which DeGeneres agreed: "It's so much better to build people up." Watch the full clip above.

