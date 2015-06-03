Melissa McCarthy Kept Wiping Out While Filming Spy

Chivalry isn't dead, it's just hanging out in a hot tub with director Paul Feig. “I got hurt a lot,” Melissa McCarthy told Seth Meyers on Late Night, about filming her new movie Spy. “I was just covered in bruises ... My worst fall, sadly, was walking to a massage.”

The actress went on to explain that on her way to a session at her hotel to sooth her sore muscles, she had to walk past a pool surrounded by a marble floor. “I’m sorry, but that’s a bad idea, right?” she said. “I wiped out so hard my feet were above my head, and I had enough time to be like “Oh my god I’m falling!’”

Her director, Feig, was chilling in a nearby hot tub, but he didn’t exactly rise to the occasion. “Paul was just frozen because he knew I was hurt. He’s like, ‘I’m in my swim trunks, I can’t help you, I feel it’s inappropriate!’” McCarthy joked (we hope). Luckily, someone else ran out and got her back on her feet. “I threw my back out for two days!” she said.

