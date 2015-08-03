Mel B Teases a Spice Girls 20-Year Reunion

We’re nearing the 20th anniversary of the Spice Girls mega hit “Wannabe,” and with rumors swirling of a reunion in the works, no one is pushing for it harder than Melanie Brown’s 16-year-old daughter.

“She’s like, being the champion of this,” Mel B, aka Scary Spice, told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Friday. But the teen has ulterior motives: “[She said] ‘I’m 16, and I want to take my friends to Coachella and get the VIP treatment,’” Brown said. “She’s not so much bothered about us performing, it’s about her going to Coachella with her friends! But I want us to get back together. I think we should. It’s been 20 years, it’s about time!”

RELATED: Melanie Brown Is 40—And There's Nothing Scary About It

The singer also reminisced about what it was like to experience such sudden global fame two decades ago. “It happened quickly to the public, but we were actually undercover for like a year writing our music and getting our look together because we did everything ourselves, we were kind of homemade and homegrown. It wasn’t planned by anybody except us ... hence the outfits,” she joked.

The hard work paid off. “I remember getting my first big check because we came out in 1996 and “Wannabe” went to No. 1 in many different countries,” she recalled. “I remember holding the check and thinking ‘Oh my god, I’ve never seen so much money in my whole entire life … So I was like, “Oh well, let me just buy mom and dad a house and a car and maybe a few watches, that will just get rid of it for a minute.’ I was so embarrassed to earn that money. Now I love it!” Click the video above to hear about trying to teach her daughter to drive!

PHOTOS: The Spice Girls' Reunion: See Their Signature Looks Then and Now