Meghan Trainor's New Music Video for "No" Shows the Pop Star in a Whole New Light

Meghan Trainor has come a long way since she made waves with her single "All About That Bass" back in the summer of 2014. Not only can she add Grammy winner to her resumé, but her latest single ushers in a new era for Trainor. Gone are the retro clothes and sugary pop songs that got us hooked. Instead, the star has us saying yes to her new single "No," a girl power anthem that shows the singer embracing her inner badass.

Today, Trainor dropped the music video for "No" off of her upcoming album Thank You, and it's safe to say you've never seen her quite like this before. Dressed in an all-black ensemble complete with lace-up platform boots and a metallic jacket, Trainor is unapologetic as she powerfully strides through the opening of the video singing the lyrics to the track. She then begins a fierce dance that includes some sassy moves that we're sure you'll be emulating every time you hear this song.

Watch the video for "No" above, and try not to get the catchy track stuck in your head.