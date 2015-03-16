Meghan Trainor Will Have You Humming Along to Her New Single, "Dear Future Husband"

For all those wanting to court Meghan Trainor, listen up: She just debuted a new music video for her latest single, “Dear Future Husband,” and she’s offering up tips on how to woo her.

In the 1950s-themed video, she tests out several attractive suitors as they try their best to win Trainor’s approval. From showing up with a big box of chocolates to making her dinner, the pop star makes it clear that winning her over is no easy task. However, we don’t think she’s asking too much. “You gotta know how to treat me like a lady / Even when I'm acting crazy / Tell me everything's all right,” she croons during the chorus. The takeaway? She just wants a little R-E-S-P-E-C-T.

And while we were mesmerized by her bubblegum-coated world, we couldn’t keep our eyes off her array of retro looks that showed off her curves perfectly. Trainor sure knows how to rock a bustier. Check out the video above, and try not to sing along, we dare you.

