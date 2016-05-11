Here's Meghan Trainor's Updated “Me Too” Music Video—Watch Her Shake Her "Real" Bass

On Monday, Meghan Trainor’s new music video for her single, “Me Too,” hit the web—but then it was promptly deleted after the singer realized her appearance had been drastically retouched. “I saw screenshots the fans were taking on Instagram and I was like, ‘Why are the fans messing with my waist?’ And I was like, ‘Oh my god, that’s not the fans, that’s my video,’” she said on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show Tuesday morning.

A day after the star had her video pulled, the updated version hit YouTube. In the fun music video, fans can follow the Grammy winner as she gets ready in her pajamas, rocks a giraffe onesie while sipping a Frappuccino, and shows off her best dance moves in a sparkly cobalt blue dress.

Trainor took to Instagram to show the stark contrast between the two videos. “The real #metoo video is finally up! Missed that bass. Thank you everyone for the support,” she wrote.

The real #metoo video is finally up! Missed that bass. Thank you everyone for the support 💙 A photo posted by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on May 10, 2016 at 9:23am PDT

We’d say her "bass" has never looked better. Watch the new "Me Too" video above.