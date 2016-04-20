Meghan Trainor Bursts Into Tears as Ellen DeGeneres Presents Her with the Best Gift Ever

Meghan Trainor may have won the Grammy for Best New Artist in February, but two months later, she still hadn’t received her award. “They’re building it, I guess, from scratch. It’s not here but it’s coming this month,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today.

But the talk show host had other plans. “Yeah, no, it’s coming right now,” she said as she unveiled the prestigious award. “I called my friends at the recording academy and you have your Grammy right here.”

Much like on the awards show stage, Trainor immediately burst into tears. “Is this real?” she asked. “This whole interview is ruined.”

Once the artist recovered, she had a big announcement for the crowd: She’s going on tour! Her new album, Thank You, comes out May 13, and she’ll embark on The Untouchable Tour this summer to perform her fresh new music (tickets go on sale next Friday).

Watch the full clip above to see her adorable response to her first Grammy award, plus find out which actor she calls “goals” in a hilarious game of “Who’d You Rather?”