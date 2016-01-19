Megan Mullally and Prince William Had a Real Connection When They Met

Move over Kate Middleton, there may be a new future Queen of England in town. On Monday's Conan Megan Mullally shared the experience of meeting Prince William last summer and she explained how she felt a real connection.

While shooting her new TV mini-series You, Me and the Apocalypse, Mullally got to attend a polo match at Cambridge County Polo Club last July in Cambridge, England, where she met the prince.

"Were you attracted to him?" host Conan O'Brien asked the comedian.

"I think it was the other way around. I think you may be looking at the next Queen of England," she said. "I'm pretty sure there was a chemistry there." Better watch your back, Kate!

RELATED: 16 New TV Shows to Watch in January 2016

As for what she discovered about the prince? "First of all, he's an amazing athlete. He's tall, he's cute, I don't care that he's losing his hair. It doesn't matter. He said that he didn't like Twitter because he thinks its mean," she told O'Brien. She also added that he said that, "they're watching Game of Thrones."

While discussing the love connection, O'Brien couldn't help but note that Mullally is married to funnyman Nick Offerman. What would happen to him if she were to marry Wills?

RELATED: Prince William Reveals Fatherhood Has Made Him "a Lot More Emotional"

"Don't you think if he loves me he would want me to be the Queen of England? We'd find a spot for him in the court. He could be the jester," she said. Sounds like she has it all figured out!

Watch Mullally talk more about meeting Prince William in the video at top.