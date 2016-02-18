Megan Fox Explains the Spiritual Inspiration Behind Her Son's Name

Like many celebrities, Megan Fox has given her children rather unique names. She explained her reasoning behind her younger son's name, Bodhi, Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "Noah and Bodhi: Bible and Point Break?" asked Kimmel. "So I am not going to lie. I was inspired by Point Break, but it's also a spiritual term for when a Buddha becomes enlightened," she explained. The boys' father is Fox's ex, Brian Austin Green.

Fox, who is currently guest-starring on New Girl, talked about the fact that she is raising her boys in a very spiritual house where they can be anything they want to be and if that means wearing dresses, then so be it. "You can be whatever you want to be in my house," she explained.

Kimmel then asked Fox about her profile on Instagram where she describes herself as a "Forest nymph, Lunar Leo mother goddess to 2 bohemian revolutionaries." "Now do the boys know they are bohemian revolutionaries?" asked Kimmel. "They told me, they informed me, when I was pregnant with them. They tell who they are if you carry them if you're open to things," she responded. "So the first kid, Noah, said I'm a bohemian revolutionary, then guess what? You got another one," joked Kimmel.

"Well I don't think someone that's a financial planner is going to come to me as a mother. I think they're all gonna be more artistic, rebellious types," she said. Sounds like they will take after their mother. Fox recently shared a sweet picture of one of her bohemian revolutionaries, Bodhi, on Instagram.

Bodhi: Stunner. Clown. Unicorn. A photo posted by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Oct 14, 2015 at 9:00pm PDT

Watch Fox talk about her sons and astrology in the video above.