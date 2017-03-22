5 Moments We Hope the Mean Girls Musical Will Make into Showstoppers

There are few things we love more than a musical and few films that we adore as much as Mean Girls. So the fact that the hit movie is now being adapted for the stage is literally the best news ever.

We're packing our bags for D.C. this fall, as Broadway.com reports that the new Mean Girls production will premiere at the National Theatre there from Oct. 31 through Dec. 3. Then, it will head to the Big Apple and make its official Broadway debut.

Tina Fey has brought on Casey Nicholaw, who has directed The Book of Mormon and Aladdin, and Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, who will serve as producer.

The cast and full production team hasn't yet been announced, but we know it will be good. Might one of the film's stars make an appearance? We can only hope so! For now, we're thinking back on our favorite moments in the movie that definitely deserve their own songs in the play—or at least a nod! Here they are, in GIF form of course.

1. "On Wednesdays We Wear Pink"

2. "Fetch" or "Stop Trying to Make 'Fetch' Happen"

3. "So Guys, What's the 411?" (and pretty much anything involving Regina's hilarious, velour tracksuit-clad mom).

4. "You're Plastic" and more from Janis's epic rant.

5. And, of course: "Jingle Bell Rock"