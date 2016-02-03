The Me Before You Trailer Is Finally Here—And it Will Make You Feel All the Feels

Grab a tissue, because the first trailer for Me Before You is here and it's sure to make you emotional. Based off JoJo Moyes's best-selling novel of the same name, the film stars Game of Thrones's Emilia Clarke and The Hunger Games's Sam Claflin, and from the looks of the just-released clip it seems like the movie will definitely do the beloved book justice.

In the flick, Clarke portrays Louisa Clarke, an eccentric small town girl who loses her job at a local café and must find another position quickly in order to help support her family. Although unqualified, she ends up accepting a position as a caregiver for a young man named Will (Claflin), who is wheelchair-bound after a devastating car accident. Determined to get past his cynical facade, Louisa makes it her mission to convince him that he can be happy despite his condition, and in turn he inspires her to fight for a life worth living.

Watch the touching (and romantic) trailer above, and get ready to #LiveBoldy when the film hits theaters on June 3.