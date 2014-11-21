Matthew McConaughey on Why He Still Says "Alright, Alright, Alright"

"Alright, alright, alright!" Those were the first words that Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey ever spoke on screen (as Wooderson in the classic comedy Dazed and Confused, of course) and, as we all know, it's still a major part of his lexicon.

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Gets a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Interstellar star stopped by The Late Late Show on Thursday where he chatted with host Craig Ferguson about his famous catchphrase, its humble beginnings, and why he still says it. "If I have a speech...I usually kick off with that. It relaxes me," McConaughey—who looked awfully good in a leather jacket during his appearance— said of the quote he's now synonymous with. "It makes everyone in the room laugh, too," the actor added.

Check out the full exchange— including McConaughey figuring out Ferguson's own trademark move— here:

PHOTOS: See Matthew McConaughey's Best Red Carpet Looks!