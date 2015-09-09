Matthew McConaughey and His Grooming Habits Star in This Sexy New Campaign 

Matthew McConaughey doesn’t say a single word in his brand new car commercial for Lincoln—yet this might just be our favorite of them all.

In his latest series of ads for the all-new 2016 Lincoln MKX, a newly-shaven and always sexy-looking McConaughey gets ready for a night out on the town, giving viewers a rare glimpse at his grooming routine before hopping in his car.

In the clip above, the star preps for his evening with a clean shave before heading into his closet to choose from a selection of tailored designer suits. He then jumps into his car and takes off—still without uttering a single word—yet leaving us wanting to know (and see) so much more. “What appeals to me about this new series of ads is that while the overall Lincoln message remains consistent, the way it is delivered continues to evolve,” McConaughey tells InStyle exclusively. “It’s exciting to have the freedom to explore and create new narratives.”

The theme of the campaign, called “The Feeling Stays With You” unites a series of three TV spots and additional online video content. The campaign will appear on TV and digitally in the U.S. and Canada beginning September 12.

Meanwhile, we can’t wait to see the rest, as we can only guess that hilarious spoofs will soon follow.

