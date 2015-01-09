Matt LeBlanc Discusses What It's Like Meeting New Generations of Friends Fans

Now that the classic sitcom Friends is streaming on Netflix (you know you've already binge-watched a season or four by now), a whole new generation of viewers are falling in love with the Central Perk gang. No one knows that better than Mr. Joey Tribbiani himself, Matt LeBlanc. The Episodes star stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, where he talked about the popularity of Friends now and back when it started.

LeBlanc said that about every five to eight years, teenagers will start to come up to him after recognizing him from the show, which lives on in syndication. But rather than give the actor the standard "How you doin?'" greeting, it seems newer, younger fans tend to say, "You're so ... old. What happened to you, dude?"

Of course, frenzied Friends fandom is nothing new to LeBlanc. The actor recalled to host Seth Meyers a time when—during the height of the show's popularity— he once saw his own roof on television as a helicopter flew over to get an aerial shot of his house!

Watch Matt LeBlanc's Late Night interview in the video above, in which he recalls his outdated Friends fashion choices and an embarrassing pre-Friends audition.

