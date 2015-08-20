Matt Damon Is the Lone Man on Mars in the New Trailer for The Martian

Rita Kokshanian
Aug 20, 2015 @ 11:45 am

What would you do if you were stranded alone on Mars? If you're Matt Damon, the answer is survive. In the new trailer for The Martian, Damon is stranded on Mars after his crew thinks he's dead following a fierce storm. But instead of succumbing to the planet's hostile environment, Damon finds a way to keep going. 

In the trailer, we see the lone astronaut, who his team then dubs "The Martian," filtering water, building a greenhouse (and declaring himself "the greatest botanist on this planet"), and finding a way to communicate with his team and NASA back home, all while they try to figure out a way to save him. Watch the full trailer for the movie, which also stars Kristen Wiig, Jessica Chastain, and Kate Mara, above, and check out The Martian when it hits theaters on Oct. 2. 

Show Transcript

Every human being has a basic instinct to help each other out. If a hiker gets lost in the mountains, people coordinate a search. If an earthquake levels the city, people all over the world send emergency Supplies. This instinct is found in ever culture, without exception. [MUSIC] At around 4:30 AM, our satellites detected a storm approaching the Aries three mission site on Mars. [MUSIC] The storm has Had escalated to severe. And we had no choice but to abort the mission. But during the evacuation...astronaut Mark Watney was killed. [MUSIC] Huh? Huh! I'm I'm entering this log for the record. [SOUND] This is Mark Watney and I'm still alive, obviously. I have no way to contact NASA or my crewmates. But even if I could, it would take four years for another manned mission to reach me. And I'm gonna have Designed to last 31 days. So in the face of overwhelming odds I'm left with only one option, I'm gonna have to science the **** outta this. [MUSIC] Okay, let's do the math. I gotta figure out how to grow four years worth of food here on a planet where nothing grows. [MUSIC] But if I can't figure out a way to make contact with NASA, none of this matters anyway. [NOISE] Houston be advised. We've got a video message, it's directed to the whole crew. Play it. [NOISE] My God. [LAUGH] Mark Watney's still alive. Woo! In your face, Niel Armstrong. We left him behind. Let's go get our boy. This is something NASA rejected, so we're talking mutiny, and if we mess up the supply rendezvous, we die. If we mess up the earth gravity assist. [NOISE] We die. [MUSIC] It's space, it doesn't cooperate. I guarantee you that at some point, everything's gonna go south on you. [MUSIC] And you're going to say, this is it. This is how I end. Is it possible that he's still alive? [MUSIC] [MUSIC]. [BLANK_AUDIO] Hi there, I am commander Melissa Louis. Doctor Chris Beck, applied surgeon. My name is Alex Holden. I am a German astronaut.

