Matt Damon Is the Lone Man on Mars in the New Trailer for The Martian

What would you do if you were stranded alone on Mars? If you're Matt Damon, the answer is survive. In the new trailer for The Martian, Damon is stranded on Mars after his crew thinks he's dead following a fierce storm. But instead of succumbing to the planet's hostile environment, Damon finds a way to keep going.

In the trailer, we see the lone astronaut, who his team then dubs "The Martian," filtering water, building a greenhouse (and declaring himself "the greatest botanist on this planet"), and finding a way to communicate with his team and NASA back home, all while they try to figure out a way to save him. Watch the full trailer for the movie, which also stars Kristen Wiig, Jessica Chastain, and Kate Mara, above, and check out The Martian when it hits theaters on Oct. 2.

