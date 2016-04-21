Matt Damon Is Back and as Badass as Ever in This New Jason Bourne Trailer

Universal dropped a brand-new trailer for Jason Bourne, which features Matt Damon reprising his role as the bulked-up super spy. Though it’s been more than a decade since Bourne first appeared on the big screen in 2002’s The Bourne Identity, time seems to have only made him more ruthless when it comes to righting the world’s wrongs (which in this case, take the form of new sociopolitical threats, cyber warfare, and economic upheaval).

RELATED: Ben Affleck Responds to Matt Damon's Jason Bourne vs. Batman Comments

With a chase scene that lays waste to the Las Vegas strip, a government hack referred to as “worse than Snowden,” and plenty of fisticuffs, the two-and-a-half-minute trailer reveals footage that hints at a movie that’s definitely in keeping with Bourne’s previous outings.

Watch the trailer by clicking on the video at top.

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.