Watch Matt Damon and His Martian Co-Stars Explain How They’re Helping Fight a Global Water Epidemic 

In contrast to his stone-cold portrayal of Jason Bourne in the action-packed Bourne film series, actor Matt Damon is warm, thoughtful, and committed to making a difference. That’s precisely why the star of The Martian is now using his celebrity to spread awareness about the importance of clean water and the 780 million people who can’t easily access it. Through his work with Water.org, a charitable organization that he helped co-found, Damon and his team have helped over 3 million people globally gain access to crystal clear H2O.

In the video above, Damon and Martian co-stars, such as Jessica Chastain, Kate Mara, Jeff Daniels, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, come together to share shocking statistics about the populations that suffer from lack of access to clean water. “Every minute, a child dies from a water-related disease,” Chastain reveals, while Daniels adds that worldwide “women and children spend 140 million hours a day collecting water.” Damon explains what his groundbreaking organization has done to help so far, and why it’s crucial that we all take part in solving the crisis.

RELATED: Matt Damon on the Moment He Realized He Could Have a Huge Impact on Lives Around the World

Watch the full, inspirational video above, and visit water.org to help now.