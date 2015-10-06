Watch Matt Damon and His Martian Co-Stars Explain How They’re Helping Fight a Global Water Epidemic 

Jonathan Borge
Oct 06, 2015 @ 6:30 pm

In contrast to his stone-cold portrayal of Jason Bourne in the action-packed Bourne film series, actor Matt Damon is warm, thoughtful, and committed to making a difference. That’s precisely why the star of The Martian is now using his celebrity to spread awareness about the importance of clean water and the 780 million people who can’t easily access it. Through his work with Water.org, a charitable organization that he helped co-found, Damon and his team have helped over 3 million people globally gain access to crystal clear H2O.

In the video above, Damon and Martian co-stars, such as Jessica Chastain, Kate Mara, Jeff Daniels, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, come together to share shocking statistics about the populations that suffer from lack of access to clean water. “Every minute, a child dies from a water-related disease,” Chastain reveals, while Daniels adds that worldwide “women and children spend 140 million hours a day collecting water.” Damon explains what his groundbreaking organization has done to help so far, and why it’s crucial that we all take part in solving the crisis.

Watch the full, inspirational video above, and visit water.org to help now.

One in nine people lack access to safe water. Every minute a child dies from a water related disease. 750 Million people lack access to safe water. Women and children spend 140 million hours a day collecting water. If you don't have a lot of access to water that's going to prevent not only your health but. It's gonna effect sanitation. It's gonna effect Your schooling is gonna affect your chances in the world. [MUSIC] For the most part, we've kinda solved these problems in the West completely. And so the concept that children, completely innocent kids are dying by the millions every year is Something that a lot of people don't know because we're helping people get loans so that they can basically be participants in solving their own problems. We've brought clean water and sanitation now to over three million people. So it's a very good start, a long way to go, but, something that we're really happy about. Water.org. [BLANK_AUDIO]

