Real-Time Fashion: Master the Rocker Eyeliner Look

Feb 24, 2014 @ 9:00 am

From the days of Cleopatra, eyeliner has gone through its fair share of trends—from the iconic cat eye, the smokey grunge look, to a winged eye—and this season it's all about the liner effect seen in Marc Jacobs' spring/summer runway show. Today, eyeliner is all about straight lines and a precise look in unexpected colors and shapes (rimmed halfway along the lower lash line) and InStyle‘s Beauty Director Kahlana Barfield gives you exclusive tips on how you can achieve this new rocker look!

"If your hand tends to shake, hold your eyelid taut so that the skin is firm and it's not wobbly. It's easier to draw a straight line with an eyeliner pencil," suggests Barfield in the video above. "The key to drawling a precise line is really about making sure your pencil is very sharp, so sharpen it before you apply it and that way you get this really clean, thin line," she adds. Get more details by watching the full video clip, plus shop some of Barfield's suggested eyeliner pens—including Marc Jacobs' Highliner gel crayon ($25) and Urban Decay's Glide-On eye pencil ($19)—just by clicking over to 20th.instyle.com.

[MUSIC] This season eyeliner is definitely more precise, it's closely rimmed around the lash lines, and we're seeing it in unexpected colors. What I loved about the Marc Jacob's show is that it was in this cool, unexpected, blue shade, and it was also rimmed on the lower lash lines, and the upper lash lines, so it looked very striking. I think it, what makes it so rocker is that you're seeing it in unexpected shapes halfway along the bottom instead of fully along the bottom. If your hand tends to shake, hold your eyelid tight so that the skin is firm and it's not wobbly. It's easier to draw a straight line with the eyeliner pencil. The key to drawing a precise line is really making about making sure your pencil is very sharp, so sharpen it before you apply it and that way you'll get this really clean thin line. Most of the make up artists at these shows use a pole pencil but you can also use. A liquid eyeliner, but you wanna start with the cold first and then layer the liquid on top. When finishing up the look to use pointed Q-Tips. They're really like, your best friend when you're working with eyeliner. You can just dip them in a little bit of eye makeup remover and really clean up the lines and make sure it's polished. You can use any shade of eyeliner, whatever works for you. You can do grey. You can do black. You can do blue, you can do green. It's really all about preference. [MUSIC]

