Mary-Kate Olsen's Home Life Surprisingly Sounds a Lot Like Yours

The Olsen twins are an enigma. After their extremely public early lives, the two have retreated into what can only be described as hibernation for celebrities, forgoing social media and public appearances in lieu of lives outside the spotlight. So we were shocked to find out that Mary-Kate’s personal persona actually sounds a lot like our own.

In Net-a-Porter’s new issue of The Edit, the Full House alum gave a rare glimpse into her life at home with husband Olivier Sarkozy and her two stepchildren. “I think we’re lucky [working hard] comes quite naturally for us. We don’t need so much time to sit and think and ponder,” she said.

“But then I have a husband, two step-kids, and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner. I ride horses on the weekends. You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don’t have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you’re not productive.”

Admitting to being "sheltered," Mary-Kate said that being in front of the camera doesn't come as naturally anymore. "We're used to being on the other side of the camera and managing the process, so it's hard for us to do photoshoots now."

The Olsen twins: They’re just like us.