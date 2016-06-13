Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Beauty Moments That Will Give You Life

While we can't vouch for the flirty adjective, the Olsen twins are 30 and thriving! Yep, today marks Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's 30th birthday! And to celebrate the ultra-talented businesswomen and fashion and beauty icons (and, let's face it, two of your fave childhood actresses), we broke down some of their best beauty looks through the years.

First, we couldn't make a video about the Olsen twins without calling out their hair. It's a fair prediction a large majority of us watched Winning London and Passport to Paris (OK, and all of their other movies) and were left mesmerized by their perfect highlights and gorgeous waves. Raise your hand if you spent hours in the bathroom trying to get Mary-Kate and Ashley's waves!

RELATED: See an Evolution of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Perfect Poses

We also broke down some of their best makeup looks, including a nude and red lipstick appearance and a glowy skin moment that cannot be missed. And, of course, lip gloss made the cut. They rocked that trend to total perfection, are we right?

RELATED: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Post a Selfie on Instagram

Make sure to check it out above!