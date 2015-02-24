Mary J. Blige Discusses Her Upcoming Empire Appearance and Partying with Taraji P. Henson

The music biz drama Empire is the biggest and hottest new show on television, so it only makes sense that the series will feature one of industry's best acts of all time, Mary J. Blige. The Grammy-winning artist visited Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday where she discussed her upcoming appearance on the hit drama, declaring to host Seth Meyers, "That's my show!"

Blige—who is no stranger to memorable TV cameos (she's appeared on everything from 30 Rock to Entourage)—said that she was a fan of the series from the get-go and, just like the rest of us, is obsessed with Taraji P. Henson's breakout character Cookie Lyon. As she put it, "Cookie is our hero."

Of course, the singer has been a fan of Henson long before her Empire days. In fact, the two are long-time friends who will still party and have a girls night out on occasion. Blige revealed that she is a little more laid-back, while Henson is "too much fun." During the chat Meyers invited himself along for one of their nights on the town and, hey, we can't say we blame him for trying!

Click on the video above to hear Mary J. Blige chat about everything from Empire to her friendships and collaborations with the likes of Taraji P. Henson and Sir Elton John.

