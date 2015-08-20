The Martian Trailer

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] I guarantee you that at some point, everything's gonna go south on you. Ready. [NOISE] And you're gonna say, this is it. [NOISE] Watch out! [MUSIC] This is how I am. Commander Mark is dead. We have to go, now! [DRAMATIC ROCKET SOUNDS] [CALM SOUND] Now you can either accept that [SOUND] or you can get to work. [SOUND] This will come as quite a shock to my crewmates. [SOUND] And to NASA. [SOUND] And to the entire world. [SOUND] But I'm still alive. [BLANK_AUDIO] Surprise! [MUSIC] Here's the rub, it's gonna be four years for another mission to reach me. [MUSIC] And I'm gonna have designed the last 31 days. [MUSIC] So I gotta make water and grow food on a planet where nothing grows. But if I can't figure out a Better way to make contact with NASA or none of this matters anyway. He's got an incoming message. [INAUDIBLE] got [LAUGH] Mount Watney is still alive. Whoo! In your face Niel Armstrong. [MUSIC] Okay, so let's do the math. I have enough food to last for 50 days. He's going to starve to death, long before we can help. So, I'm gonna have to science the **** out of this. He's 50 million miles away from home. He's totally alone. What the hell is he thinking right now? I am the greatest botanist on this planet. [MUSIC] I know how to save Mark Watney. But we need the Hermes crew. We're either have a high chance of killing one or a low chance of killing six. [SOUND] I'm not Not risking their lives. It's bigger than one person. No, it's not. [MUSIC] NASA rejected the mission. So, if we do this. We're talking a mutiny. If anything goes wrong, we die. Do you realize how crazy this is? We have no other options. [MUSIC] No matter what happens [MUSIC] tell the world [MUSIC] tell my family [MUSIC] that I've never stopped fighting to make it home. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC] Okay, let's do the math. I've gotta figure out how to grow four years worth of food Here on a planet where nothing grows. [MUSIC] But if I can't figure out a way to make contact with NASA, none of this matters anyway. [MUSIC]

